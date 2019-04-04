Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,953,547 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953,547 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $88,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3,181.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,009,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 978,966 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $776,265.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $320,237.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,266 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/deutsche-bank-ag-purchases-1953547-shares-of-iron-mountain-inc-irm.html.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.