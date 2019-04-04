News coverage about Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Determine earned a news sentiment score of -1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Determine stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. Determine has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Get Determine alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Determine (DTRM) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -1.13” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/determine-dtrm-earns-media-sentiment-rating-of-1-13.html.

About Determine

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business applications, ECLM, and analytics.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Determine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Determine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.