Delta Air Lines (DAL) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DAL. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.22.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $324,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $687,385.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and have sold 70,436 shares worth $3,602,036. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

