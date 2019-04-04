Delta Air Lines (DAL) Given a $63.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has been assigned a $63.00 price objective by equities researchers at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.72.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 5,185 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,761.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,620.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,202,961 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $59,727,013.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and sold 70,436 shares valued at $3,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10,440,934 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,653,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,296,000 after buying an additional 2,374,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,161,000 after buying an additional 2,298,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,761,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,379,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,608,000 after buying an additional 1,784,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

