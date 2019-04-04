Delphi Management Inc. MA Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $2,297,618.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $297.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.39. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

