DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.30

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00006170 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and RightBTC. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.90 million and $38,098.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00024141 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00023178 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004957 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00013082 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00113845 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, BiteBTC, Crex24, Coindeal, Kucoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.