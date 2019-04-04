Deborah Page Acquires 1,110 Shares of Brickworks Limited (BKW) Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Deborah Page acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$17.54 ($12.44) per share, with a total value of A$19,469.40 ($13,808.09).

ASX:BKW traded down A$0.17 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$17.28 ($12.26). The stock had a trading volume of 338,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Brickworks Limited has a 1-year low of A$14.75 ($10.46) and a 1-year high of A$19.33 ($13.71). The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

