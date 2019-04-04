DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP (DBJP) Position Reduced by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP (BMV:DBJP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after buying an additional 189,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 70,376 shares in the last quarter.

DBJP stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP has a 12-month low of $650.00 and a 12-month high of $900.00.

