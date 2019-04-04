Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Issues Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.84-3.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $67.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $93,085.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $55.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $362,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $822,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,170 shares of company stock worth $2,158,911. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

