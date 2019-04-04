Dalata Hotel Group (DAL) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of DAL stock opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $922.31 million and a PE ratio of 11.35. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 385.42 ($5.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 650 ($8.49).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the brand names of Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates three, four, five, and eight star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurant facilities; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

