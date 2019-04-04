D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 43,084 Shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,084 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NutriSystem were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRI. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in NutriSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NutriSystem by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NutriSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in NutriSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NutriSystem by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of NutriSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Sidoti downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NutriSystem stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. NutriSystem Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 46.60%. NutriSystem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

