D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,015 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

