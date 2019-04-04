D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 160,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,269,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

ARW opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 25,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,123,378.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,316,691.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $102,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,183.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,351 shares of company stock worth $8,322,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

