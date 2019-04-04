Cypress Capital Group Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $175,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,235. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

