Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. 1,001,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 730,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company has a market cap of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.51.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

