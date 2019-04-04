CX Institutional Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $99.18 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.62 and a 52 week high of $102.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.8712 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

