CX Institutional bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 59,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global cut Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE:JCI opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CX Institutional Buys New Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/cx-institutional-buys-new-stake-in-johnson-controls-international-plc-jci.html.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.