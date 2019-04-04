CX Institutional Buys 117 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,432,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,874,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,224,000 after purchasing an additional 218,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,874,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,224,000 after purchasing an additional 218,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,177,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,637 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7,364.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup set a $99.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.89.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 89,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $8,085,499.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,877.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 67,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $6,301,386.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 487,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,725 shares of company stock worth $20,508,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “CX Institutional Buys 117 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/cx-institutional-buys-117-shares-of-marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc.html.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.