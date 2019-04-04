CX Institutional Acquires 6,430 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,606.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,336,000 after purchasing an additional 925,636 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,806,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,565,000. Requisite Energy Fund I LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,008,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 607,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 99,355 shares during the period.

MTUM opened at $112.31 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

