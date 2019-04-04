CX Institutional Acquires 42,946 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 34,084.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 5.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 452,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. Metlife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $912,503.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

