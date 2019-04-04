CubeSmart (CUBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

CUBE traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.07. 1,098,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.29. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $134.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.27 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,897,122.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,378.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,018,074.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CubeSmart by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 96,726 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,642,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.