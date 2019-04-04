The Cuban government says a newsprint shortage is pushing least six state-run papers to cut down flow days and pages in a sign of the cash shortage confronting the island.

The newspaper Granma said that different papers and the Communist Party manhood are currently cutting back from 16 to eight pages on Fridays and Wednesdays. Friday the modifications take effect. Juventud Rebelde, the Communist Youth League’s newspaper, will cease publishing.

Granma blamed the change to”issues in the access to newsprint in the country.” The government was suffering problems forcing cutbacks in a wide selection of products.

The final important cutback in newsprint was through the”special period” after the fall of the Soviet Union.