Cryptonite (XCN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $344.00

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $423,316.00 and $344.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded up 62.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,007.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.03243684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.01742189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.06010126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.01312720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00110046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.01383840 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00315281 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00027628 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

