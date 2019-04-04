Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCRN. BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a PE ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 155,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

