Critical Survey: HealthWarehouse.com (HEWA) & 111 (YI)

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get HealthWarehouse.com alerts:

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and 111’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthWarehouse.com $15.75 million 1.38 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A 111 $259.76 million 2.07 -$55.28 million N/A N/A

HealthWarehouse.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 111.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HealthWarehouse.com and 111, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A 111 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthWarehouse.com -5.19% N/A -31.66% 111 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

111 beats HealthWarehouse.com on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It also offers a suite of cloud-based solutions and Internet-based software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing. In addition, the company is involved in warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, and consulting activities; and software development and information technology support businesses. As of June 30, 2018, 111, Inc. had a network of 12 offline retail pharmacies branded as Yi Hao Pharmacy in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Kunshan. It services pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical professionals and consumers. The company was formerly known as New Peak Group and changed its name to 111, Inc. in April 2018. 111, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.