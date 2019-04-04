Critical Review: Continental (CTTAY) versus China Zenix Auto International (ZXAIY)

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Continental alerts:

Continental has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Continental and China Zenix Auto International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental 1 5 2 0 2.13 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Continental pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. China Zenix Auto International does not pay a dividend. Continental pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Continental and China Zenix Auto International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental $49.74 billion 0.67 $3.37 billion $1.68 9.94 China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.06 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Continental has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Profitability

This table compares Continental and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental 6.63% 17.51% 7.67% China Zenix Auto International -0.17% -0.22% -0.14%

Summary

Continental beats China Zenix Auto International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics. This segment offers advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Powertrain segment provides engine systems, fuel and exhaust management systems, hybrid electric vehicles, sensors and actuators, and transmission products. The Interior segment develops and produces information, communication, and network solutions for cars and commercial vehicles, such as body and security, commercial vehicle and aftermarket, infotainment and connectivity, instrumentation and driver HMI, and intelligent transportation systems. The Tires segment provides passenger and light truck equipment, commercial vehicle, and two-wheel tires for use in vehicle manufacture and replacement businesses. The ContiTech segment develops, manufactures, and markets functional parts, and intelligent components and systems made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric for the machine and plant engineering, mining, agriculture, automotive, and other industries. This segment provides air spring systems, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, and vibration control products, as well as conveyor belts and power transmission products. It also offers design, functional, foam, and compact foils, as well as artificial leather for the furniture and construction industries, as well as automotive sector. The company also provides engineering, business consulting, and fleet services. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.