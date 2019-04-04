Critical Review: Agenus (AGEN) versus La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Agenus has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.4% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Agenus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agenus and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $36.78 million 10.76 -$159.69 million ($1.44) -2.05 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $10.06 million 19.14 -$199.47 million ($7.85) -0.91

Agenus has higher revenue and earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus N/A N/A -114.25% La Jolla Pharmaceutical -1,983.58% -223.23% -88.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Agenus and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 0 0 N/A La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 2 4 0 2.67

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 392.26%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Agenus.

Summary

Agenus beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and anti-TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies; and partnership with Phyton Biotech. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. The company is developing LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

