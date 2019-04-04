Critical Contrast: Microsoft (MSFT) and Mobivity (MFON)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microsoft and Mobivity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $110.36 billion 8.37 $16.57 billion $3.88 30.92 Mobivity $8.59 million 4.82 -$5.94 million N/A N/A

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity.

Dividends

Microsoft pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mobivity does not pay a dividend. Microsoft pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microsoft has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 28.31% 39.52% 13.16% Mobivity -40.81% -1,195.28% -70.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Microsoft and Mobivity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 1 1 27 1 2.93 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microsoft presently has a consensus price target of $123.62, suggesting a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Microsoft’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Mobivity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Microsoft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Microsoft has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microsoft beats Mobivity on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. The company's Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform; and enterprise services, including premier support and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provides training and certification to developers and IT professionals. Its More Personal Computing segment offers Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, and MSN display advertising; devices comprising Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices; Xbox hardware and software and services; and Bing and Bing Ads search advertising. The company markets its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers; and online and Microsoft retail stores. Microsoft Corporation has collaboration with E.ON; strategic alliance with Nielsen Holdings plc and PAREXEL International Corp.; collaboration with NIIT Technologies Ltd.; and a strategic collaboration with Mastercard Incorporated. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content. The company captures transaction details, analyzes the data, and motivates customers and employees to take actions that enhance business performance through its recurrency platform. Its recurrency platform that unlocks POS and mobile data to help transforming customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights, including recapture, which captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for any POS system; recognition that consist of various reporting and analytics tools to uncover patterns in the buying behaviors of consumers; receipt, which unlocks the power of transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages; reach that transforms standard SMS messaging into a data-driven marketing medium; and reup, which aids marketing to align focusing its attention on engaging the customer and trying to change their buying behavior. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

