Cree (CREE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products by significantly increasing their energy performance and efficiency. Key to Cree’s market advantage is its world-class materials expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices that can handle more power in a smaller space while producing less heat than other available technologies, materials and products. Cree drives its increased performance technology into multiple applications, including exciting alternatives in brighter and more-tunable light for general illumination, backlighting for more-vivid displays, optimized power management for high-current switch-mode power supplies and variable-speed motors, and more-effective wireless infrastructure for data and voice communications. Cree customers range from innovative lighting-fixtures makers to defense-related federal agencies. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CREE. JMP Securities raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.29 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.96 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Cree has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Cree had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $413.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,544 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $560,632,000 after purchasing an additional 622,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,837,558 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $372,548,000 after purchasing an additional 632,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,837,558 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $372,548,000 after acquiring an additional 632,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 13.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,865,183 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 577,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954,664 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $126,386,000 after acquiring an additional 182,578 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

