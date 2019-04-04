Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn (SLVO) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn (NASDAQ:SLVO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0311 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $7.98.
