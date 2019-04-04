Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (CIK)

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

In other Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund news, insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam sold 186,825 shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $526,846.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

