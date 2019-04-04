Craig Hallum Analysts Give Sito Mobile (SITO) a $3.00 Price Target

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) has been assigned a $3.00 price objective by analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sito Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sito Mobile in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sito Mobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Sito Mobile alerts:

NASDAQ:SITO opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Sito Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sito Mobile had a negative return on equity of 102.40% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sito Mobile by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 53,488 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sito Mobile by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sito Mobile by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 182,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 49,035 shares in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sito Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sito Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.