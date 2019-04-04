Covestro (1COV) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.68 ($69.40).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €52.72 ($61.30) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €41.42 ($48.16) and a 1 year high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

