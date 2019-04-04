Coty Inc (COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,954,295 shares, a decline of 3.3% from the February 28th total of 66,129,024 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,223,354 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

