Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $242.48 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $180.94 and a 52-week high of $245.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,927.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,198 shares of company stock worth $2,336,684. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

