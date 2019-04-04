Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,058 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $96,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after acquiring an additional 158,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after acquiring an additional 158,722 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,862,398,000 after acquiring an additional 736,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,908,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,327,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,167 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $257.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $242.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.94 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,927.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,198 shares of company stock worth $2,336,684 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

