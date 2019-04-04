Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 5th. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$467.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$450.70 million.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CJR shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/corus-entertainment-cjr-to-release-earnings-on-friday.html.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.