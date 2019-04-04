Corus Entertainment (CJR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 5th. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$467.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$450.70 million.
Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CJR shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 14th.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
