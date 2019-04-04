Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Receives $26.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

OFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 556,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $38,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,932,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,938,000 after acquiring an additional 388,713 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 209,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 63.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 873,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,045,000 after acquiring an additional 340,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

