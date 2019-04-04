Corestate Capital (CCAP) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corestate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.86 ($74.25).

ETR CCAP opened at €37.65 ($43.78) on Wednesday. Corestate Capital has a 1-year low of €28.00 ($32.56) and a 1-year high of €50.00 ($58.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.05 million and a PE ratio of 7.67.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

