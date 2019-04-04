Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $214,622.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,612.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $871,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,030 shares of company stock worth $25,461,465 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $117,156,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $6.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.74. 29,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,051. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $216.47 and a 52-week high of $302.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $628.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

