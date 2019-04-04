Contrasting Zymeworks (ZYME) and MEI Pharma (MEIP)

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) and Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MEI Pharma and Zymeworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEI Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Zymeworks 0 1 5 0 2.83

MEI Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.25%. Zymeworks has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.22%. Given MEI Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MEI Pharma is more favorable than Zymeworks.

Risk & Volatility

MEI Pharma has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymeworks has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MEI Pharma and Zymeworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEI Pharma -1,454.51% -77.29% -40.97% Zymeworks -68.95% -23.17% -19.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MEI Pharma and Zymeworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEI Pharma $1.62 million 140.54 -$40.06 million ($0.74) -4.32 Zymeworks $53.02 million 9.06 -$36.56 million ($1.26) -11.90

Zymeworks has higher revenue and earnings than MEI Pharma. Zymeworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MEI Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Zymeworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Zymeworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MEI Pharma beats Zymeworks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Pracinostat; and license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Voruciclib, a clinical-stage, oral, and selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor; and related compounds. It also has a clinical collaboration agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ME-401 in combination with BeiGene's zanubrutinib, an investigational BTK inhibitor for the treatment of patients with B-cell malignancies. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer. It is also developing ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in IND application stage. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; and Janssen Biotech, Inc., as well as a collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation. It also has licensing and research collaboration with LEO Pharma A/S to discover and develop bispecific antibodies targeting cytokine-receptor pathways. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

