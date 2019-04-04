Contrasting Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (RCPIQ) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX)

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Foamix Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Foamix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.67%. Given Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Foamix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Foamix Pharmaceuticals -2,062.95% -103.92% -88.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Foamix Pharmaceuticals $3.60 million 59.20 -$74.16 million ($1.70) -2.31

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Foamix Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals beats Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The company was formerly known as Star Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. On September 27, 2016, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. The company's product pipeline includes FCD105 and FMX109 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX110 for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; LEO Pharma A/S; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis plc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.