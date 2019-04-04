Contrasting Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN) and Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Crispr Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Crispr Therapeutics 2 3 5 0 2.30

Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $46.70, suggesting a potential upside of 22.13%. Given Crispr Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crispr Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Crispr Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $6.92 million 1.47 $5.85 million N/A N/A Crispr Therapeutics $3.12 million 640.77 -$164.98 million ($3.44) -11.12

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Crispr Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Crispr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 57.60% 54.91% Crispr Therapeutics -5,281.08% -48.35% -38.03%

Summary

Crispr Therapeutics beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient. The company is also developing CTX101, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting CD19-positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing earlier stage allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; hemoglobinopathies to treat other diseases, including Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease; programs that are in preclinical development for indications, including glycogen storage disease Ia and hemophilia; and programs targeting diseases of organ systems outside the liver, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; and with the ViaCyte, Inc. for designing allogeneic cell therapies derived from gene edited human stem cells for use in the treatment of diabetes type 1, diabetes type 2, and insulin dependent diabetes. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

