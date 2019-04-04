Continental (CTTAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get Continental alerts:

CTTAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Continental has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.374 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Continental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental (CTTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.