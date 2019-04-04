Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $343.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.