Constellation Brands (STZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 35.27%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.
Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $179.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $236.62.
STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $246.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.96.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.
