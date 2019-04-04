Consolidated Edison (ED) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ED. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,584. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $266,741,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 174,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

