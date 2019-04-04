ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,277 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $41,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $947,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 606,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,029,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,084,000 after purchasing an additional 321,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Shares of COP opened at $65.51 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

