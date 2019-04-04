ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Cut by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 606,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,029,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,084,000 after purchasing an additional 321,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP opened at $65.51 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

