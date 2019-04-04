ConforMIS (CFMS) Trading Down 5.1%

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 62,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,680,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFMS shares. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price objective on ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.
The firm has a market cap of $173.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in ConforMIS by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConforMIS by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConforMIS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 217,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in ConforMIS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,230,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ConforMIS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 299,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.
ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.
